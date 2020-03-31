You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Will You Help Stevie Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Will You Help Stevie Find a Home Here on the Cape?

March 31, 2020

Stevie is a 12 year old shy boy who would love to live in a home with another sociable cat. He came from a home with a large number of other kitties and feels most comfortable when he has a feline friend. He would like his new home to be quiet, preferably without any small children or dogs.

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!

