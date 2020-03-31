Will You Help Stevie Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Stevie is a 12 year old shy boy who would love to live in a home with another sociable cat. He came from a home with a large number of other kitties and feels most comfortable when he has a feline friend. He would like his new home to be quiet, preferably without any small children or dogs.

