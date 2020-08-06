Will You Help Susan Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Susan! Susan’s previous owner found her as a stray a month ago before bringing her to the MSPCA. She’s a spayed female we estimate to be about 8 years old. She is affectionate on her own terms and will need to be an indoor/outdoor cat in her new home. The person that found her kept her indoors for a month, which resulted in her becoming very feisty. Susan will do best in a home where she can have access to the outdoors on her own terms! She hasn’t been around other animals so we’re not sure how she’ll react. Susan does have dental disease and needs to have her teeth cleaned, but this will be done by the MSPCA in the near future. As an adult cat, her adoption fee is $200. Call the MSPCA adoption center to speak with staff about adopting Susan 508-775-0940!