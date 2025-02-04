Will You Help Suzie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Suzie! This 2-year-old German Shepherd is a very smart, active girl who’s ready to learn and thrive in a loving home. We have limited history on what Suzie’s life looked like before coming to the shelter, but we do know that she had limited access to outdoors and therefore most likely has not had the usual dog experiences. Suzie is eager to train and develop new skills, but she’ll need patience as she adjusts to”normal” dog life.

Suzie would do best in a home with no young children or other animals.

If you’re patient, loving, and ready to give this smart girl the time and care she needs to settle in, she’d love to be a part of your home!

If you think this dog could be a good match for you and would like to learn more, stop by our MSPCA Cape Cod Adoption Center to speak with our staff about her. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment or application needed.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



