Will You Help Sydney and Sissy Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Sissy and Sydney! This dynamic brother-sister duo would prefer to go on their next adventure together. They are 3 years old and both spayed and neutered. Sydney is a sweet, social boy that will greet you as soon as you walk in the door. He is equal parts super playful and devoted lap cat. His sister Sissy absolutely loves to be brushed and will sit next to you all day. They would like to be the only kitties in your household.

If you are interested in setting up an appointment to meet Sydney and Sissy, go to mspca.org, find them listed under “adoptable pets”, and fill out an inquiry. Then you’ll receive a link to schedule your own visit!

If you’re interested in Sydney and Sissy, go to mspca.org and fill out an inquiry. Be as detailed as you can about your home life and what you’re looking for in a new dog.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!