Will You Help Sylvester find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Sylvester! This sweet and chatty gentleman is ready to call your lap his new home! He loves to snuggle and can’t get enough pets. In his distinguished age, he’d prefer to be your one and only and would do best in a quiet home without younger children. He does have kidney disease so a good relationship with your vet is a plus!

If you are interested in adopting, please head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry.



