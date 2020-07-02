Will You Help Tangerine Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Tangerine is a 2 year old, female parakeet. She was brought in with several other parakeets and would do best in a home with another bird as parakeets are very social animals. She’s currently housed with her parakeet friends Kiwi and Banana. They’d love to be adopted as a trio or to homes that already have other birds. The average life expectancy of a parakeet is up to 20 years, so you will have lots of time to give this birdie some love. It’s important that they have a safe enclosure as well as time outside of their cage to explore. The ideal enclosure for our parakeet friends is 40″ long x 20″ deep x 18″ high. Adoption fee per bird: $15

