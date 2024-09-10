Will You Help Teddy Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing Teddy! Teddy is a big boy with a big heart, yet he still has a lot of learning and training to do. Known for his exuberant greetings, Teddy tends to jump on people out of excitement (which can be alarming when the dog weighs almost 70lbs!). He is in need of an adopter who can provide him with the necessary training and patience to help him become the best version of himself. He is working on his leash manners, but he is very strong and needs an adopter who is able to handle a large breed dog who pulls. His jumping behavior will need to be diligently addressed through training and positive reinforcement. Teddy will benefit from ongoing obedience training to help him channel his energy in a constructive way. Patience and consistency are key when it comes to helping Teddy learn and grow into a well-mannered and balanced dog.

If you have experience with large and strong dogs and can offer Teddy the structured and loving home he needs, stop by the shelter during open hours to inquire about him today.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!