Will You Help Tigger Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Tigger! This handsome orange gentleman just arrived from New Jersey and is looking for his new home. He’s a 5 year old, neutered, domestic shorthair. Prior to his arrival up north, Tigger was originally from Texas. Tigger is very affectionate and loves being pet. He hasn’t told us much about his past, so we’re not sure if he will do well with other animals or kids. When first meeting new people, Tigger will hop into his hidey house and pop his head out for scratches. It takes him a minute to warm up, but after that he comes right out and begs to be pet! He is also a major purr-machine. His adoption fee is $200. If you’d like to adopt Tigger, go to mspca.org to fill out an adoption inquiry!

