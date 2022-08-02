Will You Help Tyson Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Tyson! This silver lab weighs in at a whopping 100 lbs and is looking for someone to help him on his weight-loss journey. He loves a good game of fetch or a nice long walk and then he’s ready to keep you company while you watch your favorite shows. This big boy is a strong puller on leash, but he’s very and working on getting better at his leash skills using his favorite thing: treats! Tyson can be very vocal, especially around new people so be prepared for some barking! He is weary with strangers and will take time to get to know you. Older kids that would be comfortable with a big, sometimes bouncy boy would be fine. Tyson would prefer to be the only dog in the home, but may enjoy some similar-energy dog friends.

If you think that this handsome guy, who has so much potential and love to give, is for you, please fill out an adoption inquiry and tell us more about yourself!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!