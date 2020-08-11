Will You Help Werthers & Duncan Find a Home Here on the Cape?

Meet Werthers and Duncan! Werthers and Duncan are a bonded pair and need to go home together.

They were orginally found in a house with many other cats and have always enjoyed the company of feline friends. Duncan is a 5 year old, black, long-haired, neutered male. He is shy at first but with a little TLC he’s warming up to us! He loves to rub his head against your legs as you are walking by. His brother Werthers is a 5 year old, orange, long-haired, neutered male. Werthers prefers the company of his brother Duncan over humans. Werthers’ favorite activities are hanging out with Duncan and playing with laser pointers. Duncan and Werthers could live with other cats with a slow introduction. Since these two are on the shy side, they’d prefer a home without kids or dogs.

Adoption fee for the pair: $400

Want to know more about Werthers and Duncan? Please email cape@mspca.org with a description of your household or call the MSPCA Cape Cod at 508-775-0940.

