Will You Help William find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet William! This outgoing, crazy man is bursting with energy and always looking for someone to play with. William is currently staying in an office where he makes it difficult to get work done because he’s always in your face trying to get pets or incite playtime. He was originally found as a stray and may want to continue the indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Staff will review our suggested methods for safely transitioning him to being indoor-outdoor in your neighborhood.

If you’re looking for an entertaining, energy-filled cat, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!



