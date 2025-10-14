Will You Help Winifred Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Winifred (Sanderson), an intelligent, dramatic and powerful gal who has a strong desire for eternal youth. She loves to nose her way around her environment constantly rearranging things. She will squeak with enjoyment while you prepare her greens and enjoys a gentle nose rub once she has settled in to her space. There is no hocus-pocus about it – Winifred is looking to find her forever home so come by and meet her during open hours.

Stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to meet Winifred. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available pets.

Many housing units sold in pet stores are too small for the behavioral needs of Guinea Pigs. If you looking to purchase housing, visit our web page for recommendations on the best housing for small animals.



