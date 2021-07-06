Will You Help Zoe Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Zoe! She took some time to warm up to us after arriving here but is now accepting affection. Her previous owner reported that she loved to follow them around and seek attention. She’s also a playful girl and had a toy basket and took all of her toys out each night to play with! She does have a time limit for being pet so we are looking for an adopter that is comfortable with cat body language. Zoe would love to find someone who can take things slow with her and give her the extra play time. Her adoption fee is $200. If you are interested opening your home to Zoe, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!

Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!