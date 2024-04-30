Will You Help Zoey Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing the ever-so-gracious and slightly whisker-greyed, Zoey! At the grand age of 20, Zoey is our in-house philosopher, specializing in the art of relaxation and the ancient practice of sunbathing. Don’t let her age fool you; she’s as spry in spirit as a kitten, albeit with a touch more wisdom and a preference for early bedtimes.

Zoey’s hobbies include seeking out the coziest corners for her naps, perfecting the art of the gentle ear scratch appreciation purr, and offering sage advice to younger cats about the importance of regular naps. She does prefer to offer this advice via Zoom instead of in person however, cats are not her thing and she would prefer to live without them.

Zoey does have hyperthyroidism that is managed with daily medication and has early stage kidney disease. A good relationship with a vet is a plus. She’s looking for a serene kingdom to rule over, where her subjects (that’s you!) will shower her with love, cozy nooks, and the occasional sunbeam to bask in.

If your home is in need of a dignified, affectionate, and divine feline overlord, Zoey promises to fill that role with grace and a touch of catitude. Visit Zoey today during our open hours and let her show you that sometimes, the best things in life come with a little bit of fur and a lot of purrs.



