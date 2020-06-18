You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 1.5 Million More Laid-Off Workers Seek Unemployment Benefits

1.5 Million More Laid-Off Workers Seek Unemployment Benefits

June 18, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a historically high number, even as the economy increasingly reopens and employers bring some people back to work.

The latest figure from the Labor Department marks the 11th straight weekly decline in applications since they peaked at nearly 7 million in March as the coronavirus shut down much of the economy and caused tens of millions of layoffs.

The decline was much smaller than in recent weeks, falling just 58,000.

About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


