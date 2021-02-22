State Working to Improve Vaccine Process for Underserved Communities

HYANNIS – In an effort to service often-overlooked communities, the state has set aside $1 million to support the COVID-19 vaccination process in 20 struggling municipalities.

The communities selected were chosen based upon their numbers on the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index and their COVID-19 case rates over the past year.

Also considered was the overwhelming and disproportionate affect that the virus has had on certain communities.

Although Massachusetts has entered the top 20% of states for amount of vaccinations administered per capita, there is still much work to be done in terms of achieving vaccination equity.

This push by the state is aimed at bringing some balance to the vaccine distribution process, as well as provide awareness and education on the subject.

The state is looking to collaborate with local leaders, community organizations, and faith-based organizations to accomplish their goals.

Ensuring that information on how to receive the vaccine is available to all, regardless of their spoken language, is another objective of the program.

The effort is the latest in Governor Charlie Baker’s plan to make the vaccine process more transparent and efficient.

