Money Available for COVID-Impacted Lower and Outer Cape Businesses

TRURO – Funds are available for small businesses on the Lower and Outer Cape with five or fewer employees that have suffered significant losses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses which meet the criteria, including making less than 80 percent of the area median income, are eligible to apply for a forgivable loan of up to $10,000 from the Cape Cod Community Development Partnership.

The regional grant to the Town of Truro is funded by the Community Development Block Grant funds administered by the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development.

The CDP said that applications will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis.

More information on how to apply and a download for the application can be found here.