You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Money Available for COVID-Impacted Lower and Outer Cape Businesses

Money Available for COVID-Impacted Lower and Outer Cape Businesses

January 7, 2021

TRURO – Funds are available for small businesses on the Lower and Outer Cape with five or fewer employees that have suffered significant losses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses which meet the criteria, including making less than 80 percent of the area median income, are eligible to apply for a forgivable loan of up to $10,000 from the Cape Cod Community Development Partnership.

The regional grant to the Town of Truro is funded by the Community Development Block Grant funds administered by the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development. 

The CDP said that applications will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis.

More information on how to apply and a download for the application can be found here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 