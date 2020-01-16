You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 11-Year-Old Found Safe; Suspect Arrested After Amber Alert

11-Year-Old Found Safe; Suspect Arrested After Amber Alert

January 16, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say an 11-year-old girl was found safe and a suspect has been arrested after an Amber Alert was issued.

State police spokesman David Procopio says Charlotte Moccia, of Springfield, was recovered by troopers on the Turnpike in Charlton after a motorist called 911 to report seeing the car she was reportedly abducted in.

A preliminary investigation suggested the girl was forced into a blue car by a man around 1:30 p.m. after getting off the school bus.

The victim has no apparent injuries but was being checked out by medical officials as a precaution.

The suspect was taken in for booking.

