12 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Barnstable County

BOSTON – According to The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), Barnstable County has now had 1,680 total reported coronavirus cases during the pandemic, after 12 more cases were included in Wednesday’s report.

1 new cases was reported on Nantucket and no new cases were reported on Martha’s Vineyard.

The statewide hospitalization rate dropped to 0.34%, according to the DPH, while there is a total of 1 person hospitalized for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.