13 in Massachusetts Test Positive for Coronavirus

March 8, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — State health officials say the number of people in Massachusetts who have tested positive for the new coronavirus jumped to 13 on Saturday, up from eight on Friday.

That includes one confirmed case and 12 presumptive positive cases that are awaiting final confirmation from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the five new cases, three had a direct connection to recent meeting of the biotech firm Biogen that was held for company employees at Boston’s Marriott Long Wharf Hotel.

One had recent international travel that included northern Italy, and the fifth case is still under investigation.

