Annual Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride Set to Roll on Sunday, Oct. 4

BUZZARDS BAY – More than 225 cyclists—including nearly 40 from Cape Cod and the Islands—are registered to pedal along the western shore of Buzzards Bay on Sunday, Oct. 4 to support clean water in the 14th annual Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride.

The event is held by the Buzzards Bay Coalition every year as a fundraiser to benefit the Coalition’s environmental education, protection, restoration and advocacy work throughout the Buzzards Bay region.

Organizers of the event said that this year’s Watershed Ride will be like no other.

Taking place during the ongoing fight against COVID-19, the event has been adapted to keep cyclists safe while enjoying the region’s natural beauty.

“We’re thrilled to be able to go forward with the Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride in a way that will be safe for cyclists and the communities they ride through,” said Coalition President Mark Rasmussen.

“This has been a tough year. But throughout it all, outdoor activities like bicycling have provided an important outlet for relaxation and recreation. This year’s ride celebrates the incredible natural resources we enjoy around the Bay, and it provides support to help protect the Bay and the watershed.”

Each year, cyclists naturally spread out over the length of the route, and this year’s version includes a number of measures designed to facilitate that distancing.

The changes include a rolling start that avoids the need for cyclists to gather in large numbers, expanded rest stop spaces and a box lunch to go in lieu of the traditional post-ride party.

More than 30 teams have formed for this year’s event.

Collectively, the participants have already raised more than $80,000 to support clean water.

Sign-ups for the event close on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at midnight.

To sign up for the Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride, visit www.savebuzzardsbay.org/ride.