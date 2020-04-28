150 Additional Coronavirus Deaths in Massachusetts Reported

BOSTON-Tuesday afternoon’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) states that 150 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the statewide fatality total due to the novel coronavirus to 3,153.

No new deaths were reported within Barnstable County, Dukes County, or Nantucket County. In total, 39 people on the Cape have died due to COVID-19, along with an additional person on the Islands.

According to the DPH, 254,500 total COVID-19 tests have been performed within the state, and 58,302 positive cases have been confirmed. 1,840 newly reported cases were included in Tuesday’s report alone. There are currently 1,005 intensive care cases.

820 positive cases have been identified within Barnstable County, along with 15 in Dukes County and 11 in Nantucket County.

