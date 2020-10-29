18 Year Old Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Member Missing

MASHPEE/NEW BEDFORD- Information leading to the safe return of a missing 18 year old Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe member is now carrying a $1,000 reward.

Jalajhia Finklea was last seen in New Bedford on Oct. 20th and may have been taken outside of Massachusetts, according to a flyer released by the local tribe.

Finklea is described as 5’3” and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and a triangular scar on her left cheek.

Tribal Council leaders have stated that they are committed to making the case a national search effort and providing all the attention necessary to bring Finklea back to Mashpee.

Council Leader Cedric Cromwell stated Wednesday that federal agencies have not started looking into the case, but they must under ‘Savanna’s Act’ and the ‘Not Invisible Act’ (laws passed by the United States Congress related to missing and murdered Indigenous women.)

Cromwell said tribal members have been searching the woods, putting posters up in train stations and walking the streets of the South Coast searching for her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Bedford Police at 508-991-6360 or the Mashpee Wampanoag Police at 508-477-0208.