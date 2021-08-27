You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 1,800 New COVID-19 Cases in Massachusetts; Most Since April

1,800 New COVID-19 Cases in Massachusetts; Most Since April

August 27, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts is reporting nearly 1,800 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths on Thursday–the biggest single-day surge since mid-April.

The state Department of Public Health says the latest figures push the statewide total of confirmed cases over 702,000 since the start of the pandemic. Massachusetts’ death toll now stands at 17,841.

Officials say 565 people were hospitalized as of Thursday, and more than 140 of those were in intensive care.

Just under 4.5 million of the state’s 7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.

From The Associated Press

