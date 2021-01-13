191st Legislative Session Ends, Bills Await Governor Approval

HYANNIS – The 191st legislative session recently came to a close, bringing numerous new bills supported on both sides of the aisle.

“The legislature’s passage of nation-leading legislation to combat climate change, spur economic development, and protect vulnerable people was the successful culmination of years worth of advocacy,” said State Representative Dylan Fernandes in a statement.

“Our residents need support now more than ever, as they continue to face economic hardship in the midst of a global pandemic. Together, the bills we voted on will lead the Commonwealth into a more sustainable, more equitable future, offering assistance to our residents that need it the most.”

One bill included in the session was the next-generation climate roadmap that aims to have Massachusetts reach net-zero emissions by 2015 and expand renewable energy infrastructure.

A $626 million economic development bill was also passed through the legislature before the session’s close, which will provide the state’s economy with stimulus funding as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Small businesses will be provided with government-sponsored plans and job training funding by the bill.

The economic development bill also includes funding for affordable housing advocated for by Fernandes, who secured $250,000 for wastewater remediation in affordable housing development.

The state’s transportation infrastructure will also be provided with $16.5 billion dollars in state funding, including resources for the replacement of the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges.

Protections for small-scale craft beer businesses and expanded protections for college campus sexual assault survivors were also included in the session.

Provisions for the creation of a special commission to evaluate and recommend a new design for the state’s seal, which currently features a misrepresentation of a Native American with a hand holding a sword hovering over them, were also created by legislation brought forth by the 191st session.

The bills now wait to be addressed by Governor Charlie Baker.