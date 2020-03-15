2-1-1 Call Line Established for COVID-19

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is now offering updates on COVID-19 on the 2-1-1 call line.

The hotline will now provide real-time information on the coronavirus, including resources and referrals in multiple languages.

Callers looking for coronavirus information should press 2-6 when prompted at the automated menu after dialing the line.

The line is available 24 hours a day.

Residents can also reach 2-1-1 through a live chat option on the Massachusetts 2-1-1 website.

Residents can also visit the mass.gov coronavirus web page for more information on, as well.