2 Additional Coronavirus Deaths, 6 Cases Reported on Cape

BOSTON-Two more fatalities within Barnstable County due to COVID-19 were reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) Tuesday, along with six additional positive cases.

To date, 140 coronavirus deaths and 1,523 positive cases have been reported on Cape Cod by the DPH.

No additional cases or fatalities within Dukes County or Nantucket County were reported Monday.

7,890 coronavirus-related deaths have occurred across Massachusetts, according to the DPH.

There has been a 93% decline in the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests across Massachusetts since April 15, and an 87% drop in the three day average of coronavirus deaths in that same time.

The statewide hospitalization rate is just under 0.89%, and the DPH has reported that a total of 10 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

For more details, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.