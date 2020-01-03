2 Candidates Vying for Open Truro Select Board Seat

TRURO – Two candidates will appear on the special election ballot in Truro next month to fill a vacant seat on the select board.

Karen Tosh and Stephanie Rein are seeking to finish the term of Maureen Burgess, who died in November.

Tosh is the vice chair of the Truro Planning Board, and Rein is a member of the Cable and Internet Advisory Committee.

The special election is February 18. The winner will hold the seat until the general election in May.

A special election was called for last month after the select board was concerned about possible 2-2 votes on important issues.