You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 2 Candidates Vying for Open Truro Select Board Seat

2 Candidates Vying for Open Truro Select Board Seat

January 3, 2020

TRURO – Two candidates will appear on the special election ballot in Truro next month to fill a vacant seat on the select board.

Karen Tosh and Stephanie Rein are seeking to finish the term of Maureen Burgess, who died in November.

Tosh is the vice chair of the Truro Planning Board, and Rein is a member of the Cable and Internet Advisory Committee.

The special election is February 18. The winner will hold the seat until the general election in May.

A special election was called for last month after the select board was concerned about possible 2-2 votes on important issues.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 