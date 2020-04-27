2 More Cape COVID-19 Deaths Reported, State Total Passes 3,000

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Monday afternoon that 104 more state residents, including two on Cape Cod, have passed away due to the novel coronavirus. COVID-19 is now attributed to 3,003 deaths within the state.

The DPH’s report says that 39 people within Barnstable County have now died due to the novel coronavirus, along with another individual on the Islands. The state did not report any additional deaths within Dukes County or Nantucket County on Monday.

244,887 COVID-19 tests have been performed in total within Massachusetts, and 56,462 positive cases have been confirmed. On Monday alone, 1,524 new cases were reported.

1,089 residents who have tested positive are now currently in intensive care.

According to the DPH, 798 cases are within Barnstable County, while 15 are in Dukes County and 10 are in Nantucket County.

Visit the DPH’s website by clicking here for more information.