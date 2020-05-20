2 More COVID-19 Deaths on Cape, Statewide Total Passes 6,000 Mark

BOSTON-Two additional people within Barnstable County infected with COVID-19 have died, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s (DPH) report published Wednesday afternoon.

The fatalities were a part of an additional 128 deaths statewide, bringing the total number of people in Massachusetts who have died due to the novel coronavirus to 6,066. Of that total across the state, 98 victims were within Barnstable County.

20 more positive cases on the Cape were confirmed Wednesday, and 1,197 total positive COVID-19 cases have been identified within Barnstable County to this point.

Dukes County and Nantucket County both had no additional cases or deaths reported on Wednesday.

The DPH reported another step in the right direction in terms of positive test rates and testing capacity. The seven day weighted average rate of positive tests since April 15 has declined 67%, according to the state, while the three day average of COVID-19 deaths is also down 44% in that same period.

The statewide hospitalization rate remained just below 3% in Wednesday’s report, but the amount of people hospitalized with the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital rose by five to 25.

