20 New COVID-19 Cases on Cape, but No Deaths

BOSTON-For a second consecutive day, no additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus were reported on Tuesday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) on the Cape and Islands.

Barnstable County’s total amount of reported positive COVID-19 cases stands at 1,718, after 20 more cases on Cape Cod were reported by the state. Nantucket County saw three more reported cases along with one additional within Dukes County, bringing their totals to 34 and 65 respectively.

The DPH has reported that since April 15, the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests has gone down 94%, while the three day average of coronavirus fatalities in the state has also dropped 92% in that same time.

Two people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 at Cape Cod Hospital, according to the DPH. Falmouth Hospital has no current reported patients being treated. The statewide coronavirus hospitalization rate is now at 0.31%

