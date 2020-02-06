Arts Foundation Names 2020 Pops by the Sea Commemorative Artist

HYANNIS – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod has named painter Cynthia Packard as the commemorative artist for the 35th annual Pops by the Sea.

Packard has made a name for herself across the Cape as an artist. For more than 25 years, she has completed artwork at her studio in Provincetown.

Packard also teaches at the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, the Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill and the Scottsdale Artists’ School, located in Arizona.

Packard’s work for the AFCC will be unveiled in April at the Cape Cod Museum of Art. From there, the piece will be auctioned at the Prelude to Summer fundraiser in June.

The 2020 Pops by the Sea concert will be held at the Hyannis Village Green on August 9.