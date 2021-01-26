Report Examines COVID-Related Damage to Travel and Lodging Industry

HYANNIS – Within the next year, an estimated 200,000 jobs will be opened up in the hotel and travel industry as they attempt to recover from the financial losses of 2020.

The COVID-19 Pandemic’s damaging effects on the travel industry were outlined in a recent report by the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

Four million jobs in the hospitality industry were lost last year.

Business travel and leisure travel are expected to return at different rates.

Over half of the people surveyed said they were considering leisure travel in 2021 thanks to vaccination efforts domestically and worldwide.

Business travel isn’t expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023.

Losses faced by the hotel industry in 2020 exceed those of any other year.

Despite optimism about leisure travelling, over half of American hotel rooms are expected to remain empty this year.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter