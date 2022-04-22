You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 21st Annual Canal Clean Up to be Hosted Saturday

21st Annual Canal Clean Up to be Hosted Saturday

April 22, 2022

BOURNE – Americorps Cape Cod and the US Army Corps of Engineers will hold its 21st Annual Canal Clean Up on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. 

Americorps Program Manager Katherine Garofoli said that there are already over 150 volunteers registered for the event, hosted in tandem with Earth Day. 

“We’re going to be located at seven different stations across the canal picking up trash and having different organizations table and educate the public about their good work,” said Garofoli.

Americorps members will also educate children in attendance about some of the challenges watersheds on cape cod are facing, including the canal. 

The event will take place at multiple recreational areas along the canal.

Clean-up supplies including gloves, buckets and pickers will be available, but event organizers encouraged attendees to bring their own.

