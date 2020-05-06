28 More COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths Reported on Cape

BOSTON-A total of 28 additional COVID-19 cases and seven deaths due to the virus were confirmed within Barnstable County by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) Wednesday afternoon.

The total number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus on Cape Cod is now at 55, while 997 positive cases within Barnstable County have been confirmed by the state as of Wednesday.

4,420 people across the state have now passed away due to COVID-19.

According to the DPH, Barnstable County, Dukes County, and Nantucket County have the three lowest per-100,000 population death rates in Massachusetts, although the rate on the Cape rose in the past day from 22 to 25 per 100,000.

The hospitalization rate across the state is at 5%. The state’s report on Wednesday showed that a combined total of 29 people with the virus are hospitalized at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

