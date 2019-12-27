Chatham Ready to Party at 29th Annual First Night Celebration

CHATHAM – With the end of the year fast approaching, residents in Chatham are preparing for the First Night Chatham event that will kick off on New Year’s Eve day.

Entering its 29th year, the family friendly event is alcohol free and features over 70 performances and activities such as the town photo at Chatham Lighthouse, a bubble wrap stomp, and fireworks at Veterans Field and Oyster Pond.

“It’s very exciting when you see the number of people that show up and the joy of this particular event is we try to appeal to everybody, young parents, older people, kids by themselves,” said First Night Chatham Committee Member John Reed.

This year, First Night’s theme is “Strike up the Band” as many musical acts are set to perform throughout the celebration.

“This year our theme is ‘Strike up the Bad’ and we are striking up a lot of bands, it’s going to be great,” said Committee Chair, Sally Stratman.

“We’ll have an Eagles tribute band, a Beatles tribute band, and a Chicago tribute band. Included also will be a digital accordion orchestra and the Cape Code Ukulele Club. We have a wide range of bands to be celebrating.”

Due to the recent passing of Richard Clifford, the creator of the Countdown to Cod, the cod will not be a part of this year’s festivities.

The First Night Chatham Committee is still seeking venue and specialty volunteers for the event.

Venue volunteers greet patrons and check buttons throughout the event.

Specialty volunteers are those who help out with special activities during the day such as face painters and teen event chaperones.

First Night Chatham is set to take place Tuesday, December 31st beginning at noon with the town photo.

Buttons for the event are $22 for patrons ages 12 and up, $5 for children ages 3 to 11, and free for children 2 and under.

Buttons are required for most First Night performances and activities, however there are plenty of button-free activities as well.

For further information regarding buttons, volunteering, and event scheduling, visit firstnightchatham.com.