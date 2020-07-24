Woods Hole Film Festival Moves To Virtual Format

WOODS HOLE – The Woods Hole Film Festival kicks off its eight day run on Saturday.

Due to COVID-19 the Woods Hole Film Festival has transitioned its 29th annual festival to a virtual format, replicating the eight day experience on the same days that the in-person event would of taken place.

“All the filmmakers, all the film watchers, all the special guests, they will be participating from around the world,” said Founder and Executive Director Judy Laster.

The virtual event features nearly everything that the in-person event had planned, including 42 feature length and 144 short films, live Q & A’s with filmmakers, workshops, and master classes with the three Filmmakers-In-Residence, panel discussions, nightly live music, an award ceremony, and awards ceremony, and even a kids day.

“Things can change a new paradigm can form, and we now have the capacity to include people in the event who aren’t necessarily able to be physically here, even into the future,” said Laster.

The only scheduled event will be the Live Q & A’s with filmmakers, and the films will have suggested watch times to coincide.

Two of the six films have connections to the Cape.

In Give or Take a disillusioned New Yorker goes home to Cape Cod after his father dies to prepare the house for sale, while sharing it with his father’s temperamental live in boyfriend.

Entangled Documents the efforts to protect North Atlantic Right Whales from extinction and its effect on the US and Canadian Lobster Industry.