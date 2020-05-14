3 More COVID-19 Deaths, 8 Cases Confirmed on Cape

BOSTON-Three additional people within Barnstable County have died from the novel coronavirus, according to a report on Thursday afternoon from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH). There have now been 82 COVID-19 deaths on Cape Cod and 5,482 across the state.

The rate of deaths within Barnstable County, while still relatively low compared to other counties, rose to 38 per 100,000 people.

Just eight new cases were confirmed on the Cape, bringing the total number of novel coronavirus cases confirmed within Barnstable County as of Thursday to 1,119.

An additional case reported within Dukes County brought the total confirmed case count on Martha’s Vineyard throughout the pandemic to 24, while Nantucket County’s case count remained at 12. No additional deaths were reported on either Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket on Thursday.

The statewide hospitalization rate decreased to 3%, according to the DPH’s latest report. The number of those hospitalized at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital also went down to 29.

For more details, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.