$32.7 Million Budget Proposed for Fiscal Year 2021 in Chatham

CHATHAM – A budget of just over $32.7 million has been proposed for Fiscal Year 2021 in Chatham by Town Manager Jill Goldsmith and Finance Director Alix Heilala.

The budget, which has risen by about 6% over the previous year’s, will be in effect from July 1 of this year through June 30, 2021. The budget aims to maintain current services.

Heilala said that in general, the town is still “healthy” in terms of economic standing, thanks to strong property values.

“Our property values remain high. Again, that equates to a lower tax rate because as the values go up, the tax rate usually goes down,” Heilala said at a recent meeting with selectmen.

The town has seen a 4.6% increase over the previous fiscal year in property values, Heilala said. Around 70% of the town’s revenue comes from property taxes.

Heilala provided details on Chatham’s free cash situation. Free cash, used to fund capital projects after consulting with department heads, is consistent.

“Our reserves are stable to FY 2020,” she said.

“We’re not using any reserves for the FY 21 budget.”

Heilala said that the town reasserted its AAA bond rating last year.

Raises in the budget notably came in general government as well as public works and facilities. State and federal mandates, such as requirements passed down by OSHA, were some reasons behind the increases.

Also taken into account in the budget are funds for five full-time employees to be added to the town’s staff. Other allocations include funds for the town’s post-employment benefit liability.

Budgets regarding schools are still under review, and will be accounted for moving forward.

The budget will be considered by the finance committee before being voted on at May’s town meeting.