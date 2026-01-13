33 right whales sighted in Cape Cod Bay, vessel restrictions in effect

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PROVINCETOWN – The North Atlantic right whale season in Cape Cod Bay has started strong, according to the Center for Coastal Studies.

Officials said 33 whales observed during a January 10 aerial survey by the Center for Coastal Studies, bringing the seasonal total to 54 whales since November.

“Most of our sightings in December and early January have been of animals in what we call surface active groups, but almost all of the whales on Saturday’s flight were observed in shallow subsurface feeding,” said CCS Aerial Observer Ryan Schosberg.

Schosberg added it could be the highest single-day January count in CCS survey history.

Most whales were seen feeding just below the surface. Notable sightings included a rare 45-year-old male and the 2025 calf of Monarch.

The public is reminded to keep at least 500 yards away from right whales, which are often visible from shore.

NOAA’s seasonal management area limiting vessels 65 feet and longer to 10 knots or less in Cape Cod Bay has been in effect since January 1st.

Additional restrictions regarding vessel speeds for smaller vessels and fixed fishing gear go into effect on February 1st.