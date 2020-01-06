You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 3rd Baby Right Whale Spotted, Giving Conservationists Hope

3rd Baby Right Whale Spotted, Giving Conservationists Hope

January 6, 2020

COURTESY OF NOAA FISHERIES
Endangered North Atlantic right whales

UNDATED (AP) – Conservationists say a third right whale calf has been spotted off the southeastern United States, giving them hope for the jeopardized species this winter.

North Atlantic right whales number just over 400, and have been plagued by high mortality and poor reproduction in recent years.

Not a single baby right whale was born in the winter of 2017-18.

Several of the calves were spotted last year, and this year there has been at least three.

The New England Aquarium in Boston said Sunday that Harmonia, an adult right whale known to researchers, was spotted recently off Cumberland Island, Georgia, with a newborn.

