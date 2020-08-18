3rd Straight Day of Decline in New Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has reported that the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases across the state went down for a third consecutive day on Tuesday.

A total of 175 new coronavirus cases were confirmed by the state in the latest report, compared to 213 on Monday. The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 saw a slight increase, up to six as opposed to four in Monday’s report.

Falmouth Hospital continues to treat a single individual for the virus, while Cape Cod Hospital is back to seeing no coronavirus hospitalizations, according to the DPH. The statewide hospitalization rate is currently at roughly 0.33%.

