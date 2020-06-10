4 Additional COVID-19 Deaths Reported on Cape

BOSTON-Four more people within Barnstable County have died due to the novel coronavirus, according to Wednesday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH). To date, COVID-19 has taken the lives of 127 people on Cape Cod.

The county also saw an additional five coronavirus cases reported, bringing the total number of Cape cases reported to 1,467.

No additional cases or deaths were reported within Dukes County or Nantucket County.

The statewide death toll is now at 7,454.

Since April 15, there has been an 86% decrease in the seven day weighted average of the positive molecular test rate, as well as a 78% decline in the three day average of COVID-19 related deaths in Massachusetts.

According to the DPH, the statewide hospitalization rate is just under 1.3%, and a total of nine people are at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital being treated for the virus.

