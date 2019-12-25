You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / 4 Ballot Questions Heading to Massachusetts Lawmakers

4 Ballot Questions Heading to Massachusetts Lawmakers

December 24, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Four ballot questions on their way to next year’s ballot are first heading to Massachusetts lawmakers.

Supporters of the questions have already submitted more than the number of required voter signatures needed to clear the first hurdle.

Lawmakers now have a chance to adopt the proposals. If they take no action, backers of each question need to gather a second, smaller batch of signatures to get their questions onto the 2020 ballot.

The measures would create a “ranked-choice” voting system, increase funding for struggling nursing homes, update the state’s car right-to-repair law, and let food stores sell beer and wine.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 