4 C’s Wins 12 Medallion Awards

WEST BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College was recently presented with 12 Medallion Awards from the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations.

The dozen awards, six of which were gold, honored the school for their work in advertising, public relations, marketing campaigns, and more.

The school won the most awards out of all community colleges in New England.

Their six golds were the most in their entire district, which encompasses all of New England and other states in the northeastern part of the country, along with some Canadian provinces as well as the United Kingdom.