4 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Cape Cod According to Mass DPH

BOSTON – According to The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), Barnstable County has now had 1,639 total reported coronavirus cases during the pandemic, after 4 more cases were included in Tuesday’s report.

Five additional cases were reported on Martha’s Vineyard, however no new cases were reported on Nantucket.

The statewide hospitalization rate slightly rose to 0.44%, according to the DPH, while there are a total of four people hospitalized for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

