Massachusetts Sending 400 National Guard Members to D.C.

March 14, 2021

HYANNIS – About 400 members of the Massachusetts National Guard are being sent to Washington D.C. per request from federal authorities. 

The assistance is a continuation of the action initially taken back in January to combat the storming of the Capitol. 

Governor Charlie Baker is backing the initiative, which will be around 10 weeks long. 

The National Guard members will be lending their support to government agencies in the area. 

Many COVID-19 safety procedures will be enforced including requiring masks and facial coverings to be worn, COVID-19 testing, health screenings, and separate rooms for National Guard members. 

The state has been assured that the departure of these 400 members will not hinder the National Guard’s ability to respond to potential emergencies within the Commonwealth. 

Previously, 600 soldiers and airmen were sent to support those in Washington D.C. and returned home on February 22.

According to Baker’s current order, up to 700 personnel can be sent to D.C. for assistance. 

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

