400 Years Later, a New Mayflower Will Sail Without Humans

September 16, 2020

PLYMOUTH, England (AP) — Four centuries after the Mayflower sailed from Plymouth harbor, another vessel is taking to the water.

Unlike the vessel that carried Pilgrim settlers to America, this one has no passengers and no crew.

The Mayflower Autonomous Ship is set to follow in its forebear’s footsteps by crossing the Atlantic from Plymouth, England, to Plymouth, Massachusetts on a marine research trip.

The 50-foot (15-meter) trimaran is powered by sun and wind and sails with the help of artificial intelligence.

Its creators hope it will spawn a new generation of high-tech research vessels.

The ship is to be officially launched on Wednesday, but its trans-Atlantic voyage has been postponed until 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic.

