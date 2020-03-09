41 Confirmed Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases

BOSTON (AP) – The number of people in Massachusetts who have tested positive for the new coronavirus has now jumped to 41.

Public health officials say that’s up from the total of 28 reported Sunday.

Of the 41 confirmed or presumptive positive cases, 32 are associated with a Biogen employee meeting held in late February at a Boston hotel.

The cases are either employees or close contacts of employees.

Health officials said Monday that all of the new presumptive positive cases are in isolation at home or are in a health care setting.

Of the 41 cases, four individuals have been hospitalized.