4C’S Expanding Hybrid Class Model for Fall

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College is expanding its hybrid-model class options with over 90 additions to the “HyFlex” course list.

The figure amounts to one quarter of all class offerings by the college.

The course style allows students to choose whether they attend class in-person or remote-in virtually; both options count for attendance, according to Communications Director Patrick Stone.

“They want flexibility. They want to be able to say ‘I want to come to campus because face-to-face learning is for me. But I also need the flexibility if I can’t make it there to not miss the class and fall behind on my education’. It’s really a direct response to students’ needs and wants,” said Stone.

“So that’s where we invest in the technology. If this is going to make our students’ lives easier and this is going to provide them an opportunity to stay on-track with their higher education, then that’s exactly what we have to do and what we’re going to do”

Stone said the initiative is powered by DTEN D7, a technology that allows faculty to stream their classes live while also video conferencing those attending remotely.

The program had a pilot launch in the previous academic year, with over 90 percent of students taking HyFlex classes reporting that they would be interested in more courses in the format.

HyFlex classes as well as traditional in-person and online classes are currently open for registration for the Fall 2022 semester.

Cape Cod Community College’s website can be found here.